Klamath Falls Cinco de Mayo preparations

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Cinco de Mayo is quickly approaching, and organizers for this year’s event in Klamath Falls are looking for vendors, parade entries, and co-sponsors.
Bob Pickel notes this is the 14th year Lutheran Community Services has helped sponsor the event. “The payoff for us is service to the community. This is about us being a part of the community, and lifting up our Latino folks that live here.”
“We’re putting on a big festivity for May 6th.” Adds Dora Hoffmeister of the Hispanic Advisory Committee. “We’re inviting the community, of course – and it gets bigger every year, so we’re excited.”
You can find out more details on how to get involved with an email to Bob Pickel: [email protected] or, by calling Lutheran Community Services at: (541) 883-3471
