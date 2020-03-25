Home
Klamath Falls City Council to host emergency meeting

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Klamath Falls City Council is scheduled to hold a special meeting Thursday focusing on economic impacts from Coronavirus.

Klamath Falls City Manager Nathan Cherpeski says there are two agenda items before council.

“The main purpose of the meeting on Thursday is to discuss city’s response economically.”  Explains Cherpeski.  “Also to consider a declaration of emergency.”

Cherpeski says council will be considering several options aimed at providing emergency help to local businesses.  “Anything from deferring rents that are owed to the city, for city buildings, or potentially deferring some of the utility charges.”

Council will also discuss creating a business assistance fund.

Many council members and city staff will attend by phone or internet.

“There will be a few of us down at City Hall doing it, properly spaced.”  Cherpeski notes.  “It’s a big room.”

The council meeting is scheduled to begin Thursday afternoon at 3:30.

The meeting will be available to the public by phone, or through ‘Gotomeeting’ online.

You can dial in using your phone at 1 (872) 240-3412

Access code:  236-380-477

You can also join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone:

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/236380477

If you’re new to GoToMeeting, you can install their app and be ready when the meeting starts:

https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/236380477

 

