Klamath Falls considers options for small business relief

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The city of Klamath Falls has earmarked about $300,000 to help local businesses recover from impacts of Coronavirus.
A program to help local restaurants through sales of gift certificates sold out within 2 days.
Klamath Falls City Manager Nathan Cherpeski says that program may be extended. “Potentially expanding that to other types of businesses – we looked at maybe funding some community celebration when this is all over.”
City council has also given $15,000 to the Small Business Development Center to help small businesses through the loan process.
Cherpeski says council will most likely wait until May 4th to decide how the rest of the relief money should be spent.
“What they really want to do right now, I think, is step back.” Explains Cherpeski. “See what the holes are from federal assistance, and the state assistance that will be coming down – so we know how to step in, and help our small business.”
Council has also donated $10,000 to the Klamath / Lake Counties Food Bank.
Klamath Falls City Council solicited ideas from the public on how best to stimulate the local economy.
More than 70 suggestions were submitted.
