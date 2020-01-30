Home
Klamath Falls driver cited in two crashes

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man faces multiple charges for his alleged involvement in two crashes Wednesday night.

Police say 21 year old Nicholas Dougherty was driving drunk when he crashed head-on into a car on Homedale Road shortly after 7:pm.

Deputies say just prior to the crash, Dougherty rear-ended a car on Shasta Way, then fled the scene.

Dougherty was taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, and was later released.

He’s been cited for drunk driving, reckless driving, and hit and run.

