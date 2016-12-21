Home
Klamath Falls electoral college voter

Klamath Falls electoral college voter

Regional , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man is one of 7 Oregonians who cast electoral votes Monday to finalize the Presidential election.

Austin Folnagy of Klamath Falls was elected two years ago as Second District Congressional Chair, which allowed him to cast one of Oregon’s seven electoral votes for Hillary Clinton.

NBC5 asked Folnagy if he had a choice in how he voted.  “We’re part of 30 states that have laws that require you to vote for the pledged candidate.”

Folnagy says the Oregon electors also cast a vote of protest.  “That objection was against Russian interference of our election, and also that this election process didn’t represent one person, one vote.”

Folnagy says he understands that many voters are frustrated with the electoral college system.

“If we are going to change the electoral college, it’s us that’s going to have to change it.”  Notes Folnagy.  “So I encourage people to become active in both politics, and in the civics of our society.”

And whether that change ever comes, Folnagy says he’s proud to be a part of the American political process.

Folnagy’s district covers the area represented by Congressman Greg Walden, which includes Medford, Ashland, and Klamath Falls.

Lyle Ahrens
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.  He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.  “The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics