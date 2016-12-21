Klamath Falls electoral college voter

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man is one of 7 Oregonians who cast electoral votes Monday to finalize the Presidential election.
Austin Folnagy of Klamath Falls was elected two years ago as Second District Congressional Chair, which allowed him to cast one of Oregon’s seven electoral votes for Hillary Clinton.
NBC5 asked Folnagy if he had a choice in how he voted. “We’re part of 30 states that have laws that require you to vote for the pledged candidate.”
Folnagy says the Oregon electors also cast a vote of protest. “That objection was against Russian interference of our election, and also that this election process didn’t represent one person, one vote.”
Folnagy says he understands that many voters are frustrated with the electoral college system.
“If we are going to change the electoral college, it’s us that’s going to have to change it.” Notes Folnagy. “So I encourage people to become active in both politics, and in the civics of our society.”
And whether that change ever comes, Folnagy says he’s proud to be a part of the American political process.
Folnagy’s district covers the area represented by Congressman Greg Walden, which includes Medford, Ashland, and Klamath Falls.