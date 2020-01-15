Klamath Falls entrepreneurs starting fires

Klamath Falls, Ore. – An entrepreneur from Klamath Falls has developed a product that’s igniting a lot of interest.
Justin Lair makes fire starting tools. “Usually for camping, hiking, hunting – some people do use them in their wood burning stoves at home as well.”
Lair of ‘Fiber Light’ says his intention wasn’t to reinvent the wheel.
“This fiber was a waste product, and it was being thrown away.” Lair notes. “And so it was like, there’s something that I could do with that to kind of re-purpose it.”
The company started in 2017, and sold 36,000 units their first year.
That prompted John DeSpain to partner with Lair. “Hearing those numbers and everything like that brought confidence to making the right decision, and helping my friend.”
DeSpain points out the product and packaging are all made in the USA. “Leather pouches are handmade in Salt Lake City, and PNW pouches are handmade as well in Seattle.”
Fiber Light was recently honored with the ‘Big Idea Innovation Award’ by the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce.
DeSpain hints that more big ideas will soon be revealed. “There’s a lot of big things happening, and we can’t reveal too much right now – but it’s going to be crazy at the end of the day.”
“That’s going to be a big deal.” Agrees Lair. “And that’s going to be huge.”
You can learn more about the company and their products at: fiberlightfs.com
