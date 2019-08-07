Home
Klamath Falls geothermal line repairs

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Geothermal heat is one of the perks of living in Klamath Falls, but it’s not without its problems.

An upcoming project is aimed at helping make the system more reliable.

Broken geothermal lines are a fact of life in Klamath Falls.

City Manager Nathan Cherpeski explains the chemistry behind the problem:  “Because the water’s hot, it creates a reaction with the soil, as that steel heats up – and so they really eat from the outside in.”

That reaction takes a toll on even the thickest cast iron pipe.

“If they were serving drinking water, they’d last 100 years.”  Notes Cherpeski.  “With geothermal, they’re lasting 15.”

Monday night, city council awarded an $817,000 bid to Bob’s Excavating for the replacement of four and a half blocks of geothermal line.

The project runs down an alley that parallels Klamath Avenue.

“We have significant leaks there.”  Cherpeski points out.  “It’s one of our older lines.”

The new lines will have a wrap around the metal to help prevent deterioration.

Cherpeski says the job should be completed by winter.  “I know they’ve already ordered the pipe, and they are to be done no later than November 1st.”

Geothermal heat is used in Klamath Falls for much more than warming buildings.

Other uses include beer brewing, keeping downtown sidewalks clear of snow and ice, and generating electrical power at Oregon Tech.

