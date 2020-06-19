Home
Klamath Falls girl completes chemo treatment

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A 9 year old girl from Klamath Falls is giving us hope, after completing along and difficult journey.

Eleanor Pine was diagnosed with leukemia in April of 2018.

“The only thing I really remember is just being at the hospital.”  Reflects Eleanor.  “And feeling disgusting.”

Eleanor’s past 800 days have included 9 types of chemotherapy, 69 bottles of pills, and 40 trips to Medford.

But, Eleanor’s treatments are now complete.

Family and friends celebrated Thursday night with a drive-by parade.

“It gives people an opportunity to tell Eleanor ‘congratulations’.”  Notes Eleanor’s Mom, Michelle Pine.   “And gives us an opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to everybody who’s helped us get here.”

Eleanor is appreciative.  “It’s nice that they do that.”

Dozens of well-wishers and friends from school were on hand.

Eleanor’s mom has this advice for other moms facing a similar challenge:  “I’d say, just take a deep breath, and just one day at a time.”

Eleanor offers hope to others who may be starting treatment.  “That you’re strong – and you’re a fighter.”

Eleanor will be entering fourth grade at Henley Elementary School in the fall.

Our congratulations go out to her, along with our wishes for a quick and uneventful recovery!

 

