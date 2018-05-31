Klamath Falls ‘Graduation Sensation’

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A graduation celebration for high school seniors is underway in Klamath Falls.
Over 200 seniors from Klamath Union High School paraded through Conger Elementary School Thursday morning.
Chia Thompson was one of many grads getting a look at where their educational journey began.
“It’s great!” Notes Thompson. “I’m so excited, so many memories – I’m just overwhelmed.”
The visit is part of the ‘Klamath Promise’, which has a goal of achieving a 100% graduation rate.
It’s hoped that the grade school kids will someday be making a graduation walk of their own.
We asked K.U. senior Kimberly Northrup who gets more out of this: The graduates, or the little kids?
“I think we both get a lot of enjoyment out of it.” States Northrup. “And I told everybody I know in there that anything is possible! ‘Bye, guys!”
About 500 high school seniors walked down Main Street in Klamath Falls at noon today as part of the third annual ‘Graduation Sensation’.
Over $30,000 in scholarships and prizes were handed out after the walk at a celebration in Veterans Memorial Park.
