Klamath Falls house fire sparked by satellite TV cable

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A malfunction with a satellite TV system causes a house fire in Klamath Falls.

“This is not a common occurrence.”  Says Craig Andresen of Klamath County Fire District #1.

The fire caused about $20,000 in damage early Wednesday morning.

Andresen says investigators traced its origin to a satellite TV cable.  ‘We believe that the grounding wire became charged somehow through the electrical system, and overheated.”

Investigators say the cause of the fire was highly unusual.

None of the three adults living in the home were injured, they’re getting help from the Red Cross.

“I think the important thing was that the homeowners had smoke alarms working in their house.”  Adds Andresen.  “Notified them, and they were able to get out safely.”

Flipped circuit breakers or blown fuses may be signs of a potentially serious problem, those issues may need immediate attention from an electrician.

