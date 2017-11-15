Klamath Falls memorial service for 150 unclaimed remains

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A memorial service will be held this weekend in Klamath Falls for 150 people whose remains have been abandoned, or unclaimed.
The unclaimed ashes were found at local funeral homes.
“They were just sitting in a file cabinet.” Explains Ben Quen of the Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery. “So we brought it to our board and decided that, we’ve got plenty of room – why don’t we take those cremains and bury them here.”
Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery will now serve as the final resting place for the remains.
“We have 11 military personnel that are veterans, and we have one that’s an Olympian.” Notes Cemetery Manager Ipo Ross. “We have twins, we have babies, we have just a mix of people from different walks of life.”
Ross adds the remains will be cataloged, and interred in tubes known as ossuaries. “So at some future date, if any of the family members decide they want to receive those cremains, they can certainly go to the funeral home and we’ll work together with them about acquiring those cremains.”
Quen notes the concept is being explored by other Knights of Columbus chapters around the state. “We’re encouraging them, if they do find a situation where these cremains are unclaimed, or abandoned, to work with their local cemeteries and try to see if they can accommodate a similar potter’s field.”
The effort has been an emotional one.
“I’d hate to see someone not be buried.” Says Ipo Ross. “Just be forgotten… It’s just the right thing to do.”
The memorial service will be held Saturday, November 18th, at 11:am at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, just east of Klamath Falls on Highway 140.
The service is open to the general public.
A ceremony will also be held to bless the cemetery chapel, which was recently completed.