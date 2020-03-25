Home
Klamath Falls mother gets 65 month prison sentence

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls woman who tried to drown her 9 month old daughter is headed to prison for over 5 years.

Davie Ann Lamburth pleaded ‘guilty’ to charges of attempted assault Tuesday as part of a plea deal.

Police say she tried to drown her daughter in a bathtub in June of 2019.

Lamburth told detectives her daughter had ‘fish characteristics’, and that if the infant passed away, she believed her daughter would come back as an animal.

Lamburth also admitted to using meth and heroin prior to the incident.

The child was not seriously injured, and is now in custody of a relative.

