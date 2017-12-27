Home
Klamath Falls Police K-9 unit gets treat

Klamath Falls, Ore.  – Employees of a veterinary hospital in Klamath Falls made a donation Wednesday to help out some of their favorite cops.

Dr. Sheree Everett of the Everett Veterinary Hospital and Boarding House says she wants to help her staff help the community.  “Each of the employees has $100 that they can donate to a not-for-profit of their choice.”

Hospital Assistant Calvin Dominguez says most staff members chose to pool their resources together, and donate to the Klamath Falls Police K-9 unit.

“We all did kind of jump on board pretty quick.”  Notes Dominguez.  “We thought it was a great idea – and wanted to be able to give back to the people giving to us.”

One by one, staffers handed over one hundred dollar checks to Officer Bill Warner, along with several checks from friends of the hospital.

The final total was $1,000.

“It will go toward purchase of future canines, training for the officers and the canines, equipment that they might need.”  Stated Officer Warner.

Canine officer ‘Ares’ personally thanked members of the staff.

“This is a great way to give back to our community.”  Said Dr. Everett.  “These dogs save people’s lives.”

Dr. Everett already offers free veterinary services to all active K-9 officers.

She encourages other to donate directly to the K-9 unit through the Klamath Falls Police Department.

