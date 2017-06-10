Home
Klamath Falls Police need ‘V.I.P.’s’

Police in Klamath Falls are looking for some V.I.P.’s…through a program that might be just right for you.

Gary Jones has been with the ‘Volunteer in Police Services’, or ‘V.I.P.’ program for three years.  “It’s not often you get to my point in life, where you get a little later, where you get to learn some really new, really cool stuff.”

Volunteer duties include deliveries to the courts, and to other police agencies.

“For anything that it doesn’t take a sworn officer to do, we’ll do.”  Explains Jones.

Patt Spangler says her favorite part is driving a patrol car.  “I especially love to get on Crater Lake Parkway, because nobody goes out there slowly.  And you go along, and they’re just, ‘dah, dah, dah…’  – It’s really great slowing them down.  I wonder why they won’t do it when I’m in MY car.”

Klamath Falls Police Captain Ryan Brosterhous says volunteers help free up officers for patrol, while saving a lot of money for taxpayers.  “Roughly, every fiscal year we’re looking at about a $60,000, $70,000 cost savings to the taxpayer.”

Spangler says volunteering helps to keep her moving.  “And this is a really fun thing to do.  Just going through that gate, and putting in my code, you know – I can get in here – it’s just fun.”

Klamath Falls Police are recruiting volunteers for the V.I.P. program

They’ll be hosting a meeting on Wednesday, June 14th at 6:pm in the Klamath Falls Police Station on Shasta Way to answer your questions.

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

