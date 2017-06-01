Home
Klamath Falls Police Officer injured in alleged assault

Klamath Falls Police Officer injured in alleged assault

Regional , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls Police Officer is on medical leave tonight after being assaulted during a traffic stop, and a teenage suspect is in custody.

Police say the officer pulled over a car carrying a boy reported as a runaway.

“I was standing out here, a car got pulled over,” recalled witness Cody Badker. “Kid jumped out of the back seat, picked the cop up, and rolled her over.”

Captain Ryan Brosterhous of the Klamath Falls Police Department spoke with NBC5. “Our officer was on the ground, witnesses state that the male then kicked and punched the officer while they were on the ground.”

The stop, and assault happened in the five o’clock hour Tuesday afternoon near Radcliffe Avenue and East Main Street.

Witnesses say the suspect ran from the scene.

“It was kind of crazy, and then I went on a cool foot chase with him,” notes Badker. “We found the guy, he was in a shed pretty much right where I went to.”

Captain Brosterhous adds the suspect was taken in to custody. “Our suspect is a 15 year old juvenile male, stated to be of pretty large stature.”

Brosterhous adds the name of the officer has not been released. “We’re not releasing the name of the officer.  The officer was treated and released from Sky Lakes Medical Center early this morning.”

Police say the officer sustained abrasions, contusions, and a possible concussion.

The juvenile suspect faces charges of assault on a police officer.

The injured officer will be on leave until medically cleared for duty.

 

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics