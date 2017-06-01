Klamath Falls Police Officer injured in alleged assault

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls Police Officer is on medical leave tonight after being assaulted during a traffic stop, and a teenage suspect is in custody.
Police say the officer pulled over a car carrying a boy reported as a runaway.
“I was standing out here, a car got pulled over,” recalled witness Cody Badker. “Kid jumped out of the back seat, picked the cop up, and rolled her over.”
Captain Ryan Brosterhous of the Klamath Falls Police Department spoke with NBC5. “Our officer was on the ground, witnesses state that the male then kicked and punched the officer while they were on the ground.”
The stop, and assault happened in the five o’clock hour Tuesday afternoon near Radcliffe Avenue and East Main Street.
Witnesses say the suspect ran from the scene.
“It was kind of crazy, and then I went on a cool foot chase with him,” notes Badker. “We found the guy, he was in a shed pretty much right where I went to.”
Captain Brosterhous adds the suspect was taken in to custody. “Our suspect is a 15 year old juvenile male, stated to be of pretty large stature.”
Brosterhous adds the name of the officer has not been released. “We’re not releasing the name of the officer. The officer was treated and released from Sky Lakes Medical Center early this morning.”
Police say the officer sustained abrasions, contusions, and a possible concussion.
The juvenile suspect faces charges of assault on a police officer.
The injured officer will be on leave until medically cleared for duty.