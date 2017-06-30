Klamath Falls Police Officer, Sheriff’s Deputy lauded for saving baby

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls Police Officer and a Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputy are being credited with playing a key role in saving the life of a 13 month old boy early Wednesday morning, after a man stabbed a woman, and took her baby onto a steep rooftop.
Police say Brennan Stone broke into a house on Summers Lane.
He’s accused of stabbing Desiree Page, and holding her baby Cory hostage on a neighbor’s rooftop.
Officer Terry Amos responded to the call. “When I got there, there was a male subject on the roof that had a small child with him.”
Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Kaber notes that the situation was highly unusual. “It’s one of those situations when you’re standing there, you feel like looking over at your buddy, and saying, ‘This isn’t covered in the rule book.”
Officer Amos and Deputy Kaber negotiated with Stone to hand over the baby.
“He was making demands.” Noted Kaber. “He wanted certain things so that he could go, in his words, kind of ‘get payback’ for certain things.”
“Just making comments that didn’t really make any sense.” Adds Officer Amos.
Amos had undergone hostage negotiation training in Portland. “I don’t use it every single day, but it’s nice when that time comes around that you’re able to rely on that type of training.”
Police negotiated with Stone for over 15 minutes.
“He made some statements that he may harm the child, right there at the end.” Recalled Deputy Kaber. “And eventually, he handed the child off, Officer Amos wrapped the child in a blanket.”
“That was a huge, overwhelming feeling.” Reflects Amos. “I was glad he made that decision, and that it turned out the way that it did.”
Desiree Page was then reunited with her boy. “I just started bawling when they handed me my baby back, and he was all well.”
Both Officer Amos and Deputy Kaber have children of their own – though both said their focus during the emergency was on getting baby Cory to safety.
Brennan Stone appeared in Klamath County Court Thursday to face charges including attempted murder, and kidnapping.
No plea has yet been entered.
Police reports will be submitted to a grand jury next week.
Stone’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 7th.