Klamath Falls police seek suspect in convenience store robbery

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Police in Klamath Falls are looking for a man who robbed a south suburban convenience store at gunpoint Tuesday night.
Police say an armed gunman robbed Lien’s Store on Summers Lane at around 9:pm.
“Male subject entered Lien’s, he was wearing a mask, dark clothing.” Explained Klamath County Sheriff’s Detective John Duval. “He displayed or brandished a firearm, threatened the cashier, and demanded a large amount of cash.”
Police aren’t saying just how much money the robber took from the store.
Duval says the suspect fled out the rear door, and was not on scene when deputies arrived.
Detective Duval says the suspect hid his identity by wearing a ‘scream’ mask. “He’s described as being young, about six foot tall, slender – and again, he was wearing a ‘scream’ style mask.”
The cashier was not injured during the course of the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.
