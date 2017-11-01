Klamath Falls rail yard murder trial

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The second day of testimony is complete in the trial of a Klamath Falls man charged with the murder of his rail yard supervisor.
Police say James Harold Forshee shot and killed Emery Connor at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail yard in Klamath Falls in April of 2014.
Joel Loudermilk was the officer that took Forshee to the Police Station immediately after the shooting.
Loudermilk testified that he asked Forshee what had happened. “And Mister Forshee said, and quote, ‘This guy has been harassing me and trying to destroy my life and the lives of half of the people here – I just, I just had all I could take’ – end quote.”
Retired BNSF worker Dale Larson testified Forshee had been disciplined by Connor on a safety violation, for failing to set the hand brake on a forklift.
Prosecutors say this triggered Forshee to begin planning the murder.
Defense attorneys plan to argue the ‘extreme emotional disturbance’ caused Forshee to lose the ability to control his actions.
Klamath County Deputy District Attorney David Schutt questioned Officer Loudermilk about Forshee’s behavior following his arrest. “How would you describe his demeanor when you were speaking with him?”
“He was calm, and very matter of fact.” Responded Loudermilk.
Defense Attorney Michael Bertholf questioned Loudermilk about how well he knew Forshee. “You never had any prior experience with him prior to that day?”
“No.” Answered Loudermilk.
“You don’t know if he was any different than normal, then.” Stated Bertholf.
The prosecution is scheduled to continue calling witnesses Thursday morning.
The defense is expected to begin their testimony once the prosecution has rested.