Klamath Falls remembers Pearl Harbor

Klamath Falls, Ore. – 77 years ago on December 7th, a Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor led to the U.S. entering World War II.
97 year old Army veteran John Boehm was 21 years old when he heard the news. “I had the radio on, and the radio said, ‘We are now in war – Pearl Harbor has been bombed’.”
2400 Americans were killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor, and nearly 1200 wounded.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars in Klamath Falls hosts an annual memorial ceremony as a reminder.
“It’s very important that we never forget.” Notes retired Army Colonel Karen Johnson. “And that is the theme of Pearl Harbor, and World War II – May you, may we never forget.”
John Boehm says he plans to keep attending the ceremonies. “I’m in good physical shape, I can get around – and I feel like my honor, I should come.”
