Klamath Falls sandwich shop to reopen after car crash

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls sandwich shop is getting ready to reopen after a driver smashed into it nearly 5 months ago.

Nancy Areu’s Washburn Way Subway store was heavily damaged after a driver smashed into it in October.

“Her vehicle came completely into the store.”  Recalls Areu.  “Lodged at the point of sale, and we’ve been closed ever since then.”

Luckily, no one was hurt.

Areu notes the car came very close to hitting a small boy.  “He had been running around in the store, and just a few seconds earlier, and it could have been a whole different story for him.”

The crash caused major structural damage, forcing closure of the store.

“A little bit stressful.”  Stated Areu, noting that the past five months haven’t been easy.  “We were still paying rent on a business that wasn’t making any revenue.”

Areu says she was able to shift the 16 workers to her other stores.  “The didn’t get all their hours, but we were able to place them in 3 other stores for a little bit of time – the employees were very patient.”

But, repairs have been completed, and the store is getting ready to reopen Wednesday at 7:am.

“I’m ecstatic!”  Exclaimed Areu.  “I can’t wait.”

Concrete bollards are being installed out front to prevent a crash from happening again.

 

