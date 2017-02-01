Klamath Falls Senior Center dispute

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls woman claims she’s been unfairly banned from the Senior Center, where she served on the board for 4 years.
Linda Gray recently took her dispute to the Klamath County Commissioners. “I am kicked out of the Senior Center. I have never heard of anybody kicked out of the Senior Center.”
Senior Center Director Marc Kane doesn’t deny that Gray is no longer welcome there. “The board removed her for cause, there was no secret as to why she was being removed and she was clearly told so.”
A letter to Gray says she was running a prohibited game of chance in connection with bingo.
Gray argues: “This is played amongst the players, the bingo players – the Senior Center has nothing to do with this.”
Gray also alleges there’s too much crossover between the Senior Center, and Basin Transit Service. “This one’s on this one’s board, this one’s on this one’s board. That’s a conflict of interest. Because it’s a good old boys club, is what it is.”
Kane maintains everything is above board, adding that Basin Transit allocates important funding for seniors. “To build out new bus shelter, funds have been received to replace our vehicles when they need to be replaced so that we have safe vehicles to provide service.”
While Gray says she’s done nothing wrong, Kane calls the matter an isolated incident. “We’re not kicking people out of the Senior Center.”
Gray and three others testified to the Klamath County Commissioners last week.
The commissioners said that while they’re not in charge of the Senior Center, they would look into the claims.