Klamath Falls, Sky Lakes partner on two new parks

People in Klamath Falls could soon be enjoying two new parks, thanks to a unique partnership between Sky Lakes Medical Center and the city of Klamath Falls.
Klamath Falls Parks Manager John Bellon says an area of Kit Carson Park along Crater Lake Parkway could soon see some big changes. “It’s a neighborhood park that’s really transforming into a regional park, with a trail system and a natural play area.”
City Manager Nathan Cherpeski notes the city would build the trail system, while Sky Lakes would develop the ‘Nature Play’ project, pending city council approval. “We’re giving them control of the property where they’re going to build it, then it will revert back to us once they’re done with the construction.”
“We plan to break ground for both the trail and the natural play area in May.” Adds Bellon. “And we hope to be completed for the natural play area by the end of June, or July.”
Another park could be rising from the ashes of a fire that destroyed a downtown warehouse nearly six years ago.
Cherpeski says the park would be located just across from Sky Lakes Wellness Center, and named in honor of Dr. Stephanie Van Dyke. “This was originally one of the projects that Dr. Van Dyke had originally proposed to the city.”
Cherpeski adds the project would involve demolition of a building on Main Street. “The hospital, it’s my understanding, is going to take down the one building that’s behind us here, the red brick building – it was damaged in a fire.”
City Council will discuss agreements with Sky Lakes on both projects Monday night.
The trail project at Kit Carson Park will be named in memory of Dr. Thomas Tucker, a longtime Klamath Falls dentist.
Advantage Dental has donated about half of the trail construction costs.