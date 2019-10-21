Home
Klamath Falls treatment center secures opioid recovery grant

Klamath Falls treatment center secures opioid recovery grant

Regional , , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A drug and alcohol treatment center in Klamath Falls is expanding operations.

‘Transformations Wellness Center’ has a new focus on the opioid crisis.

Transformations CEO Barbara Heath says opioid addictions in Klamath County are just behind alcohol and meth.  “We are starting to see it more and more in our backyard.  The numbers are beginning to increase.”

The agency recently received a half million dollar grant from the state for treatment of opioid use disorder.

“We have individuals who have been using prescriptions opioids medication.”  Notes Transformations Clinical Director Dawn Merrigan.  “And are no longer able to get those prescriptions.”

“That makes it more of a challenge.”  Adds Heath.  “First of all, we don’t know who they are – and sometimes, they don’t know who they are either, until they lose that prescription, and start going into having withdrawal symptoms.”

Suboxone will be used to help provide pain relief for those recovering from opioids.

“We can’t take the crutch away all at once.”  Explains Merrigan.  “We do offer medicated assisted treatment.”

Heath points out the treatment will extend beyond a prescription.  “Outpatient counseling, or residential counseling if needed in conjunction with the medication.”

Transformations says a strong effort is made to protect the person’s anonymity.

“Be able to hold down a job, be able to take care of their families.”  Explains Merrigan of the goal.  “Without having to experience the intense cravings or the withdrawal that comes with opioid addiction, discontinuing that use.”

The agency recently opened an office at 220 Main Street in Klamath Falls.

Transformations Wellness Center will also soon be expanding services for those living with hepatitis ‘C’, and DUII resolution.

You can learn more about the agency here:  transformwc.org

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »