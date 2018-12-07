Klamath Falls turns out for Snowflake Festival Parade 2018

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The 34th annual Snowflake Festival Parade brightened downtown Klamath Falls Thursday night.
The 2018 Snowflake Festival Parade featured 113 entries.
The theme of the parade focused on seeing Christmas ‘Through the eyes of a child’.
“This is his first Snowflake Parade that he can remember.” Says Joey Gardner, gesturing toward his young son. “He was a little young last year, so he needs to see it – he needs to get involved.”
Sky Lakes Medical Center President and C.E.O. Paul Stewart served as Grand Marshal.
Parade entries ranged from a strong sense of patriotism, to a healthy dose of humor.
Since its start in 1984, the Snowflake Festival has become a rallying point for the community.
Barbara Petersen braved temperatures in the twenties to see the parade.
“My sister Karen moved up here from Fresno, California.” Explains Petersen. “And I want to let her see what it was like to be in Klamath Falls.”
The festival helps get the community in the spirit of the holidays.
“Coming out, spreading some Christmas cheer.” Notes parade goer Jaime Cerillo.
The Klamath Falls Snowflake Festival will continue through December 21st, you’ll find a full listing of events here: www.klamathsnowflake.com
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.