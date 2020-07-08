Home
Klamath Falls veterinarian preparing to offer mobile clinic services

Klamath Falls veterinarian preparing to offer mobile clinic services

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A veterinarian in Klamath Falls is getting ready to make house calls.

Dr. Doug McInnis of ‘East’ and ‘West’ Ridge Animal Hospitals says most common services can be covered through the mobile unit.

“We provide veterinary services for examinations, vaccinations, micro-chipping, preventative care.”  Notes McInnis.  “If your pet’s ill, we can certainly check your pet out, get them started on medications.”

McInnis was able to coax Dr. Sheree Everett out of semi-retirement to help staff the van.

“Veterinary medicine is not just a career – it’s something you enjoy doing.”  Says Dr. Everett.  “And I missed it.”

The vet van represents a substantial investment, but Dr. McInnis believes it’s worth it.  “We feel our community is ready for this, and it allows us to expand our services as well.”

The clinic will be making a trial run July 15th.

The mobile clinic will be operating on the first and third Wednesdays of each month to start.

McInnis plans to begin making trips to outlying communities later on.

