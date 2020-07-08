Klamath Falls veterinarian preparing to offer mobile clinic services

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A veterinarian in Klamath Falls is getting ready to make house calls.
Dr. Doug McInnis of ‘East’ and ‘West’ Ridge Animal Hospitals says most common services can be covered through the mobile unit.
“We provide veterinary services for examinations, vaccinations, micro-chipping, preventative care.” Notes McInnis. “If your pet’s ill, we can certainly check your pet out, get them started on medications.”
McInnis was able to coax Dr. Sheree Everett out of semi-retirement to help staff the van.
“Veterinary medicine is not just a career – it’s something you enjoy doing.” Says Dr. Everett. “And I missed it.”
The vet van represents a substantial investment, but Dr. McInnis believes it’s worth it. “We feel our community is ready for this, and it allows us to expand our services as well.”
The clinic will be making a trial run July 15th.
The mobile clinic will be operating on the first and third Wednesdays of each month to start.
McInnis plans to begin making trips to outlying communities later on.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.