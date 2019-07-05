Klamath Falls woman charged with arson

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls woman faces arson charges following a fire at her home Thursday morning.
A trailer at the Plaza Gardens Mobile Home Park on Summers Lane caught fire Thursday.
“It got called in as a structure fire.” Notes Andy Hoskins of Klamath County Fire District #1. “It came in a little bit after 9:30 yesterday morning – crews were able to save it quickly, and prevent it from spreading to any other mobile home.”
Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies say 48 year old Stacy Machelle Cummings intentionally set fire to her own home.
“They do have one suspect in custody under arson.” Confirmed Hoskins. “But right now, the Oregon State Police is leading the investigation on determining the exact cause of it.”
Neighbor Nancy Friday believes the result would have been much worse if several people hadn’t helped out. “They came out and moved people’s cars, knocked on doors, they just saved a lot of things yesterday morning.”
Two neighbors were treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation.
“There was no occupants in the home when the fire broke out.” Hoskins notes. “We did have one injury of a firefighter that was able to be treated on scene.”
Total damage to the home and contents is estimated at $50,000.
Cummings was arraigned Friday afternoon on charges of first degree arson and second degree criminal mischief.
A ‘not guilty’ plea was issued on her behalf.
