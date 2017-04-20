Klamath Falls woman honored for saving a life

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A nurses assistant who helped save the life of a co-worker in Klamath Falls gets some special recognition, and a reward that may help to save lives in the future.
Cyndy Anderson fainted briefly while she was on duty at Best Care Treatment Center last December.
She asked nurses assistant Ashley Spillane to check on her. “She came down and took my vitals, and my heart rate was 28.”
NBC5 asked Spillane if she’d ever seen a pulse rate that low in a living person. “I’ve never seen a pulse that low in anybody before.”
E.M.T’s took Anderson to the hospital, where she was given a pacemaker just before Christmas.
“I feel amazing.” Notes Anderson on her recovery. “I’ve lost some weight, and I’m doing a lot better.”
Spillane was honored by staff at Best Care Wednesday for her life saving efforts.
Best Care Program Director Karen Schmid points out that Spillane was also presented with a financial gift. “An anonymous benefactor has come forward and paid for Ashley Spillane’s tuition through college for the next year and a half.”
“I definitely want to stay in the health field.” Says Spillane. “I’m currently in the health information management program.”
E.M.T’s David Towers and Kyle Brink were also honored for their efforts in getting Anderson to the hospital.
Spillane says she’s grateful for the experience. “We’ve become extremely close. I would say Cyndy is like family.”
Anderson agrees. “She was just my angel that day.”