Home
Klamath Independent Film Festival

Klamath Independent Film Festival

Regional , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The 7th annual Klamath Independent Film Festival is coming to Klamath Falls.

The event kicks off Friday, September 13th with a street party at the Ross Ragland Theater.

Jesse Widener of Klamath Film notes the festival is unique in its local focus.  “We are the only film festival in the world – which is features and shorts, multiple days, exclusively films made by Oregon film makers, or predominantly shot in Oregon.”

The festival will provide a showcase for 6 feature films, and 38 short films.

You’ll find more information at the Klamath Film website:  klamathfilm.org/festival

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »