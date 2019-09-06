Klamath Falls, Ore. – The 7th annual Klamath Independent Film Festival is coming to Klamath Falls.
The event kicks off Friday, September 13th with a street party at the Ross Ragland Theater.
Jesse Widener of Klamath Film notes the festival is unique in its local focus. “We are the only film festival in the world – which is features and shorts, multiple days, exclusively films made by Oregon film makers, or predominantly shot in Oregon.”
The festival will provide a showcase for 6 feature films, and 38 short films.
You’ll find more information at the Klamath Film website: klamathfilm.org/festival
