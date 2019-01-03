Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Klamath Basin’s first baby of the new year arrived at 8:54 Wednesday morning.
Meet Klamath New Year baby Taylor Kerekes.
He’s the fifth child, and second son of proud parents Seya and Taylor Kerekes of Klamath Falls.
Amazingly, Taylor shares a birthday with his dad.
Seya Kerekes says she’s surprised to have the first baby of the year in Klamath Falls.
“More surprised that it was on his (father’s) birthday.” Says Seya. “I thought somebody would have already had a baby by now.”
Taylor weighed in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Dad is hoping Taylor will follow in his footsteps as a Raiders football fan.
