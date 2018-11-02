Klamath Tribes open hotel near casino

Klamath County, Ore. – One of Klamath County’s top tourist draws is now better prepared to keep those guests overnight.
The opening of the ‘Sleep Inn’ represents a 7 million dollar investment.
Jared Hall served as Executive Director of the project. “76 rooms, got a hot tub, swimming pool, small fitness center, business center for some of the business travelers.”
Klamath Tribal Chairman Don Gentry says the hotel will compliment the neighboring Klamoya Casino, and Crater Lake Junction Travel Center. “It will employ tribal members, I think it will benefit our community here, and actually the region I believe.”
Hall notes the hotel is also likely to draw guests from another nearby attraction. “We are going to be the closest hotel to Crater Lake National Park – and so that’s an opportunity that we saw, we needed to capitalize on.”
Gentry believes the opening is a big step for the Klamath Tribes. “This is a step in that direction – to become more economically sufficient, and in one way, I think of it as taking our place once again in the community.”
Steps to build a hotel near Klamoya Casino began with a vote of Tribal Council just over two years ago.
Ground was broken for the project six months later.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.