Klamath Union High School loan

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath County Commissioners say they’re willing to make a multi-million dollar loan to help finish a major remodel of Klamath Union High School.
“It’s up to 4 and a half million dollars.” Explains Klamath County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot. “Over a 20 year term.”
Most of the construction costs are covered through a 36 million dollar bond measure passed in 2014.
However, the final cost is now estimated at 46 million dollars.
“We needed some extra revenue sources to make up for that gigantic inflation increase in construction.” Says Klamath Falls City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Paul Hillyer.
Commissioner DeGroot notes the county can make the loan thanks to Oregon House Bill 3435. “Gave three counties in Oregon the ability to loan excess dollars that were in reserves from our secured rural schools payments.”
Superintendent Hillyer says the loan will allow for completion of construction on the school. “The new theater, new art classrooms and cafeteria, new outdoor courtyard, and so forth to finish up the work.”
The loan will still need formal approval by the City School Board, and County Commissioners.
