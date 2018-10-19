Klamath Union High School students plant trees

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Some Klamath Union High School students helped to put the finishing touches on a major renovation of the school Friday morning.
Students helped to plant 10 ‘Autumn Blaze’ red maples at K.U.
Sophomore Elizabeth Hernandez knew she was taking part in an historic project. “When we’re alumni, coming back, looking to these trees here, and knowing that we’re the ones that did it, and helped out.”
Trees were first planted at K.U. back in 1928.
The trees will replace a number of silver maples that were taken down in July of 2015 prior to the remodel.
“As I understand it, 85, 90 years is about the lifespan of that type of tree.” Explains City School District Project Liaison Mike Herron. “So, it was probably time for them to come down.”
The ten trees were donated to the school by Pacific Power.
“We did pick the red maples to go with the school colors.” Notes Pacific Power’s Lorelei Phillips. “And it actually matches beautifully with the campus.”
The students were assisted with the planting by workers from Four Seasons Landscape and Nursery.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.