Klamath Union teachers recall U.S. skier Laurenne Ross

Klamath Falls, Ore. – U.S. Olympic skier Laurenne Ross has roots in Klamath Falls, and is a graduate of Klamath Union High School.
Current K.U. Principal Tony Swan remembers her well. “Back in 2001 to 2004, I was a high school counselor here at K.U., and she was a student that I worked with in her first years here at K.U.”
Ross was already focused on the Junior World Championships.
“She was already doing her skiing.” Recalls former K.U. Athletic Director Tonie Kellom. “So she was having to make alternative educational plans.”
“She was training up in Bend at Mt. Bachelor.” Adds Swan. “She had work in advance so that she could stay up – and she was an honor roll student, regardless.”
Rob Coffman served as Laurenne’s track and field coach.
Coffman says she’s still ranked among the best of K.U.’s pole vaulters. “And a pole vaulter has got to be somewhat crazy, has got to be courageous, has got to take chances. I think that’s very synonymous with what a downhill skier has to do.”
Laurenne’s talents were not limited to athletics.
“Great student.” Says Principal Swan. “Really hard worker academically, very strong, very musically talented.”
Tonie Kellom agrees. “She was in orchestra, is a very talented musician, along with singing the national anthem at ball games – she has a beautiful voice.”
“Everybody loved having her around.” Recalls Coffman. “Because she was so pleasant. She was always trying to make others feel good, kind of what you want a team mate to be.”
Laurenne Ross graduated from K.U. in 2006.
Her teachers and friends have continued to watch her progress, including a sighting at the opening ceremonies.
“I saw a glimpse of her in the camera.” Notes Swan. “Closed in on her – and I said, ‘That’s Laurenne right there’ – and she was smiling, and she said, ‘Hi Mom.”
By following her childhood dream, Laurenne has also brightened the lives of others.
“She makes K.U. proud, Klamath Falls proud, Oregon, and the United States.” Says Principal Swan.
Laurenne Ross updates her personal website regularly: www.laurenneross.com