Kruise of Klamath 2019

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The ‘Kruise of Klamath’ is rolling through Klamath Falls this weekend.

Over 380 classic cars were on display at a ‘Show and Shine’ in Moore Park.

For Lee Stilwell, it’s a good time to catch up with old friends.  “How’s everybody doing, you know – how is your family – because I’ve known a lot of these guys for years.  And then, this is about the only place I get to see them.”

While the cars are the stars, there’s also food…and photography…and people.

We asked Bruce Hollingsworth if he has more fun looking at the cars, or people watching.

“The cars.”  Replied Hollingsworth.  “Definitely the cars.”

Jamie Cline isn’t so sure.  “I’m more of a people watcher – but I do like looking at the cars.”

It’s even fun to watch people watching the cars.

“I like a little bit of the both.”  Notes Phyllis Faries.  “I like watching people, I like watching the smiles on their faces – and you’ll never see this much chrome in the park ever again – until next year!”

 

