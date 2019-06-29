Kruise of Klamath 2019

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The ‘Kruise of Klamath’ is rolling through Klamath Falls this weekend.
Over 380 classic cars were on display at a ‘Show and Shine’ in Moore Park.
For Lee Stilwell, it’s a good time to catch up with old friends. “How’s everybody doing, you know – how is your family – because I’ve known a lot of these guys for years. And then, this is about the only place I get to see them.”
While the cars are the stars, there’s also food…and photography…and people.
We asked Bruce Hollingsworth if he has more fun looking at the cars, or people watching.
“The cars.” Replied Hollingsworth. “Definitely the cars.”
Jamie Cline isn’t so sure. “I’m more of a people watcher – but I do like looking at the cars.”
It’s even fun to watch people watching the cars.
“I like a little bit of the both.” Notes Phyllis Faries. “I like watching people, I like watching the smiles on their faces – and you’ll never see this much chrome in the park ever again – until next year!”
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.