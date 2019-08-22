Home
‘Liberty Park Village’ provides housing for vets in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A $1,600,000 housing project for veterans in Klamath Falls recently opened.

The Klamath Housing Authority’s ‘Liberty Park Village’ features 8 units of veterans housing on East Main Street in the Mills Addition of Klamath Falls.

“We’ve tried to stay with a patriotic theme when we name them.”  Notes Klamath Housing Authority Executive Director Diana Otero.  “The paint scheme is much the same as ‘Victory Commons’.

The 10-unit Victory Commons just a few blocks away was dedicated in November of 2106.

Liberty Park Village was opened shortly after the Fourth of July, with very little ceremony.

“Well, we didn’t do one.”  Explains Otero on the lack of a dedication celebration.  “We were a little later than we thought we might be getting them open, so we had people ready to go, really wanting to move in – and that seemed more important to us to get the people moved in.”

The project was funded through state grants.

Otero says there’s more veterans on a waiting list for housing.   “I think if there was money available again, I would certainly apply for it – I think we could do some more housing.”

Klamath Housing Authority opened 32 units of low-income housing last September in the south suburban area known as ‘Sky Meadows’.

They plan to begin construction directly next to it on the 58 unit ‘Sunset Vista’ project in April.

