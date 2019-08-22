‘Liberty Park Village’ provides housing for vets in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A $1,600,000 housing project for veterans in Klamath Falls recently opened.
The Klamath Housing Authority’s ‘Liberty Park Village’ features 8 units of veterans housing on East Main Street in the Mills Addition of Klamath Falls.
“We’ve tried to stay with a patriotic theme when we name them.” Notes Klamath Housing Authority Executive Director Diana Otero. “The paint scheme is much the same as ‘Victory Commons’.
The 10-unit Victory Commons just a few blocks away was dedicated in November of 2106.
Liberty Park Village was opened shortly after the Fourth of July, with very little ceremony.
“Well, we didn’t do one.” Explains Otero on the lack of a dedication celebration. “We were a little later than we thought we might be getting them open, so we had people ready to go, really wanting to move in – and that seemed more important to us to get the people moved in.”
The project was funded through state grants.
Otero says there’s more veterans on a waiting list for housing. “I think if there was money available again, I would certainly apply for it – I think we could do some more housing.”
Klamath Housing Authority opened 32 units of low-income housing last September in the south suburban area known as ‘Sky Meadows’.
They plan to begin construction directly next to it on the 58 unit ‘Sunset Vista’ project in April.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.