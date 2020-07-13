‘Library of Things’ in Klamath County

Klamath Falls, Ore. – You may soon be able to check out more items from the Klamath County Library than just books and DVD’s.
A ‘Library of Things’ would expand the offerings of the Klamath County Library.
“So far, we’ve ordered things like a telescope, a microscope, badminton set, horseshoe set.” Notes the library’s Charla Oppenlander. “We’ve got some cake pans.”
Those items could include small appliances like kitchen mixers, musical instruments, and craft supplies.
“A library of things includes items that you might want to try at home.” Oppenlander explains. “Items that you can’t afford, but need only once.”
Checking out a ‘thing’ would be as easy as checking out a book.
“No deposit.” Oppenlander notes. “What you need is a library card in good standing. Adults only can check out, so it can’t be a youth library card.”
Oppenlander adds eventually, you’ll be able to schedule borrowing an item. “When we’re up and running, they’ll be a system on your website that you can make a reservation.”
If all goes swell, the Library of Things could be up and running next month.
“We’re looking at the beginning of August, maybe the first half of August.” Estimated Oppenlander. “We should have some things cataloged and ready to check out.”
The ‘Library of Things’ lending guidelines and agreements will require the approval of the County Commissioners.
The issue will go before the board Tuesday.
