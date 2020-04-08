Home
Limited amount of irrigation water now flowing to Klamath Project

Limited amount of irrigation water now flowing to Klamath Project

Regional , , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Water is now flowing to farmers on the Klamath Project, though it’s a very limited supply.

The headgates to the ‘A’ canal were opened at 8 Tuesday morning, marking the start of the 2020 irrigation season.

Farmers will get about 140,000 acre feet of water from Upper Klamath Lake.

“We’re doing what we can do to stretch that out with groundwater pumping, with land idling if that’s possible.”  Notes Gene Souza of the Klamath Irrigation District.  “There’s a number of farmers who are just not going to receive water.”

The canals feed water to about 170,000 acres of farm and ranch land.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »