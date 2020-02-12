Home
Local dog wins ‘Best of Breed’ at Westminster

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A mother and daughter from Klamath Falls are returning home following a successful showing at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Erika David and her Finnish Spitz ‘Adonis’ won ‘Best of Breed’ at the competition.

That win allowed Adonis to compete in the dog show’s non-sporting group category.

The dog’s full name is actually ‘Grand Champion Bo-Co-Pa’s I’m Sexy And I Know It’.

Erika was joined on the trip to Madison Square Garden by her mother Joanne David of Klamath Falls.

