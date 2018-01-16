Home
Masonic lodge coming down in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – An historic building in downtown Klamath Falls is scheduled for demolition this week.

The Masonic lodge on Klamath Avenue was constructed in 1921 as a Moose lodge.

“Be brought it from the Moose in 1934.”  Notes Mason Dan Bevis.  “And we bought the parking lot next door in 1938.”

Michael Moore serves as Worshipful Master for Klamath Lodge 77.  “This is where we’ve had all our meetings, and gatherings, and celebrations for the last 90 years plus.”

Masons have a lengthy history, and a lengthy history in Klamath Falls.

“What the Masons are, it’s the oldest fraternity in the world.”  Explains Bevis.  “It dates back to the building of King Solomon’s temple.”

“Klamath 77’s been a part of Klamath Falls for over 100 years now.”  Adds Moore.  “It dates well back into the late 19th century.”

However, sub-zero temperatures about a year ago caused a water pipe to break, causing nearly $700,000 in damage to the lodge.

“And the damage was so bad that we absolutely could not repair it.”  Stated Dan Bevis.

“Wednesday, they should be bringing in the wrecking ball.”  Said Michael Moore.  “And this building will be town down, and slowly hauled away.”

Members of the Masonic Lodge 77 will be moving to the nearby Scottish Rite Temple and sharing quarters with the Crater Lake Masonic Lodge 211.

“This is a bump in the road.”  Says Bevis.  “We’re going to go right on.”

Personal history with the lodge runs deep for many.

Dan Bevis says a former secretary met his wife at a lodge function – they’ve now been married over 60 years.

