Meals on Wheels volunteers needed in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Klamath Basin Senior Center is looking for volunteers to help deliver meals on wheels.
Bob Jensen has a special delivery for Esther Pranghofer.
“I’ve been doing this since the first of the year.” Notes Jensen. “I retired, and I thought I’d probably give back to the community.”
Esther Pranghofer is glad Jensen chose to volunteer. “it’s important because I don’t get out much – I’m pretty much home bound.”
Senior Center Director Marc Kane says he hopes to get a dozen new volunteers by early September to help meet increasing daily demand. “We used to deliver about 125 to 130 meals last year. Now, we’re delivering 180 meals.”
Volunteers can work as many, or as few days as they’d like.
“It is a morning job.” States Kane. “People come in at about 8:30 or so in the morning, and they pick up and help pack the goods for their route, which is usually 25 to 35 deliveries.”
The deliveries may be the only daily contact a senior may get.
“I get to talk to these people once or twice a week and give them their meals, and see how they’re doing.” Bob Jensen points out. “And you get kind of attached to them.”
“Oh, he’s very nice.” Pranghofer complimented. “The ladies who check in, and the man who delivers, he always is very nice.”
Meals on wheels volunteers need to go through a brief training, and pass a basic security screening.
You can find out more by contacting the Klamath Basin Senior Center on Arthur Street: www.klamathseniorcenter.com
