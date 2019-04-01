Home
Merrill couple jailed for alleged criminal mistreatment of 6 year old girl

A man and woman from Merrill are in jail, charged with mistreatment of a six year old girl.

Rocky Ryan Ross and Gabriele Villastrigo were arrested Friday on charges of criminal mistreatment and criminal non-support.

Police say a witness saw the victim in early February completely naked, covered in feces, under-fed, with rotting teeth and matted hair.

Investigators say that over the past six weeks, the child has been living with a relative, and has gained 20 pounds.

