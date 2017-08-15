MMJ dispensary tax theft suspect scheduled for plea

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Salem Police say Oregon Department of Revenue employee Theodore Raymond Paulsen stole over $1,000 in Western Union cashier’s checks earlier this year from a medical marijuana dispensary in Klamath Falls.
At first, the Oregon Department of Revenue threatened dispensary owner Ed Medina with penalties for not paying his payroll taxes.
Medina says they’ve since apologized. “They did give me a phone call, and apologize in person for the runaround that we got when dealing with stolen tax payments.”
Medina must deal in cash, or money orders due to federal laws regarding cannabis.
“Payroll taxes are due every month, federal taxes are due every year.” Notes Medina. “And when you don’t have a bank account, paying those becomes definitely a difficult process.”
Paulsen is also charged with meth possession.
“I do hope that he gets some help.” Said Medina. “Takes this opportunity to get some help for his problem.”
Paulsen will appear in Marion County Court Tuesday to face charges including mail theft, first-degree theft, and official misconduct.