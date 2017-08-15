Home
MMJ dispensary tax theft suspect scheduled for plea

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Salem Police say Oregon Department of Revenue employee Theodore Raymond Paulsen stole over $1,000 in Western Union cashier’s checks earlier this year from a medical marijuana dispensary in Klamath Falls.

At first, the Oregon Department of Revenue threatened dispensary owner Ed Medina with penalties for not paying his payroll taxes.

Medina says they’ve since apologized.  “They did give me a phone call, and apologize in person for the runaround that we got when dealing with stolen tax payments.”

Medina must deal in cash, or money orders due to federal laws regarding cannabis.

“Payroll taxes are due every month, federal taxes are due every year.”  Notes Medina.  “And when you don’t have a bank account, paying those becomes definitely a difficult process.”

Paulsen is also charged with meth possession.

“I do hope that he gets some help.”  Said Medina.  “Takes this opportunity to get some help for his problem.”

Paulsen will appear in Marion County Court Tuesday to face charges including mail theft, first-degree theft, and official misconduct.

 

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

