Mobile veterinary clinic rolling in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Veterinary house calls are soon coming to cats and dogs in Klamath County, thanks to a full-service mobile animal hospital.

The new mobile clinic at the Everett Veterinary Hospital and Boarding House is one of a handful in the nation, according to owner Ronnie Hanley.  “It’s fully equipped with radiology, and blood work, it has capabilities of doing surgeries, dental procedures.”

In addition to saving pet owners a trip, Hanley says the mobile clinic could also be easier on the animal.  “We have to serve dogs and cats and other animals in the home, because they get so scared to come to the vet clinic.”

The new van and contents reflects a considerable investment – but it has also generated a lot of interest.

“A lot of people are asking already.”  Notes Hanley.  “When can you come out and neuter my dog, when can you come out and give my dogs rabies vaccination, I really need to get this done.”

The clinic hits the road on Wednesday the 23rd.

You can find out more information here:  www.everettveterinary.com

