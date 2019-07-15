Home
Moore Park still home to ‘Mystery Island’

Moore Park still home to 'Mystery Island'

Klamath Falls, Ore. – An ‘island’ that floated across Upper Klamath lake in early June appears to have found a home near Moore Park.

NBC5 News broadcast exclusive time-lapse video of the island drifting to Moore Park, where it remains today.

“We’re grateful to have this piece of land.”  Notes Klamath Falls Parks Manager John Bellon.  “Because that’s the kind of structure that we’ve been trying to create along the south shore of Upper Klamath Lake at our marinas in Moore Park in order to control erosion.”

The island is about 70 feet long, and 30 feet wide, with several trees.

Bellon says some of the mystery has been cleared up as to where the island may have come from.  “I checked with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, who informed me that this piece of ground broke off up at Hanks Marsh – that’s the area along Highway 97 between Shady Pine and Algoma.”

That’s a trip of nearly 5 miles.

Bellon adds there were plans to secure the property to the shoreline to help prevent erosion.  “However, it appears this chunk of land has nestled itself in very well, and seems to be right at home in the place it is currently.”

Here’s a link to the original story that aired June 3rd:  https://kobi5.com/news/regional-news/mystery-island-floats-across-upper-klamath-lake-103334/

 

