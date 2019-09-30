Motor home hits Klamath Falls home

Home
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Amazingly, there were no serious injuries when a motor home hit a home in Klamath Falls Sunday.

The crash happened just after 2:30 Sunday afternoon just north of Klamath Falls.

State Police say the driver of the motor home reached down for something, drove off Highway 97, and crashed into a home on Acosta Avenue.

Joe Neiswender was in the home at the time with his brother.  “Came out of that little room over there, heard some thumping and banging around, and I turned and looked behind me, and this motor home was headed right at me – so I took off running across the yard over there.”

Driver Tommy Powley was taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center for minor injuries, and was later released.

Neither of the residents of the home were injured.

No dollar estimate of damage has been made to the home, or the motor home.

 

