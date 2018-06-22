Multiple wildfires burning in Oregon

(KGW/NBCNC) – Two massive wildfires are burning in Oregon, prompting officials to issue several evacuations.
The Graham Fire is burning in Jefferson County. It has burned an estimated 2,000 acres.
Officials have issued a Level 3 evacuation Thursday, which is the highest and most severe evacuation order, meaning residents should leave immediately due to imminent danger.
The second fire, the Boxcar Fire, grew to 10,000 acres Friday morning In Maupin.
Aerials show the large plume of smoke that is traveling across the area.
A Level 1 evacuation has been issued for the area. This type of evacuation warns residents to get ready to leave.
Governor Kate Brown declared the wildfire a “conflagration” which allows state fire officials to mobilize resources from around the state to assist with firefighting efforts.