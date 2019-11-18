Music feature added to Klamath Commons Park

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A new feature has been added to a Klamath Falls park that not only allows visitors to play, but to play music.
“The quality of the tone on these bells is just fine.” Notes George Tyson, owner of ‘A Music Store on Main Street’. “It rings for a long, long time.”
The bells and gongs are located at the corner of 11th and Main at the Klamath Commons Park.
Sky Lakes Medical Center Foundation Director Lauren Jespersen notes the feature was purchased by the CEO of Sky Lakes Medical Center and his wife. “Made possible by a very generous donation through the family of Suzanne and Paul Stewart.”
Tyson’s music store is located less than a block away from the park.
“It’s really nice.” Smiled Tyson. “And we enjoy having the park here, and it really turned out to be a success. And now they’ve added this music section, which I think everybody should come down and see, and listen to.”
Jespersen says the Stewarts were inspired after seeing the feature in another park. “The intent was to find ways for people to make music and be joyful in our downtown area.”
A set of lilypad cymbals will be installed soon.
The feature was installed by Modoc Contracting, with additional help from Alder Creek Landscaping.
You can learn more about the feature here: www.freenotesharmonypark.com
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.