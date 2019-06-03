Mystery Island floats across Upper Klamath Lake

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Moore Park in Klamath Falls got a little bigger over the weekend, after a ‘floating island’ drifted across Upper Klamath Lake.
NBC5 captured video of the drifting land Sunday afternoon at the south end of the lake.
The ‘Island’ is estimated at more than 70 feet long, and 30 feet wide.
It eventually came to rest near the Moore Park Marina.
Klamath Falls Parks Manager John Bellon says the city has already taken steps to reduce shoreline erosion in that area.
“And it looks like we’ve just taken a big piece of that problem away.” Bellon noted.
It’s unclear just where the ‘Island’ came from.
“I don’t have any ideas where this, I guess, piece of floating vegetation came from.” Wondered Bellon. “Or, what will happen to it in the future – that may be up to state and federal regulators.”
The property is still waiting for a name, though Bellon had a suggestion: “We might as well call it ‘Moore Island’ at this point.”
The island may not be done travelling yet, as the property could drift back into the lake under a south wind.
