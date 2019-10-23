Home
New businesses freshen downtown Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – First-time business owners are helping downtown Klamath Falls make a comeback.

Opening the ‘Blonde Pineapple’ was a dream for co-owner Katy Baker.

“I always wanted to have my own store.”  Notes Baker.  “I worked in the mortgage industry for 10 years, and this is a dream of mine.”

Baker and business partner Leah Philips sell women’s fashions, baby items, and home decor.

Baker believes that her boutique will fill a need that a ‘big box’ store can’t match.  “I believe in this community, and I think that they want to support local, and I think that they want businesses.  And I see that there was a need in this community for something like this.”

‘Surf’s Up Sunglasses’ opened up just a few weeks ago directly across the street.

A full-sized VW bug is the centerpiece of the sales floor.

Owner Hayden Lam says his shop is the only one of its kind downtown.

Baker is optimistic that a healthy economy, and a positive attitude will help make her business gamble pay off.

“This is a dream come true.”  Baker reflected.  “I think when you have a passion for something, it just makes you that much more eager to succeed.”

T-J Maxx, Del Taco, Planet Fitness, and Natural Grocers have also invested in new stores in Klamath Falls.

