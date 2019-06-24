Home
New location for Klamath / Lake Community Action Services

New location for Klamath / Lake Community Action Services

Regional , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath / Lake Community Action Services spent the weekend moving to a new location in Klamath Falls.

“We are a non-profit organization.”  Explains Interim Executive Director Christina Zamora.  “That provides energy assistance, homeless prevention services, family support and connection services, and we are a representative payee.”

The agency is moving from their office on Clairmont Drive to 535 Market Street.

“We wanted to be closer to downtown, a little more convenient for the clients.”  Zamora notes.  “And having storage on-site will also help.”

While there’s still a lot of work to do, KLCAS plans to re-open for business Tuesday morning.

“We will be having an open house event, probably mid-July – just give a chance for all that dust to settle.”  Laughs Zamora.

The agency’s phone numbers and extensions will remain the same.

You can learn more about the agency here:  www.klcas.org

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »