New location for Klamath / Lake Community Action Services

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath / Lake Community Action Services spent the weekend moving to a new location in Klamath Falls.
“We are a non-profit organization.” Explains Interim Executive Director Christina Zamora. “That provides energy assistance, homeless prevention services, family support and connection services, and we are a representative payee.”
The agency is moving from their office on Clairmont Drive to 535 Market Street.
“We wanted to be closer to downtown, a little more convenient for the clients.” Zamora notes. “And having storage on-site will also help.”
While there’s still a lot of work to do, KLCAS plans to re-open for business Tuesday morning.
“We will be having an open house event, probably mid-July – just give a chance for all that dust to settle.” Laughs Zamora.
The agency’s phone numbers and extensions will remain the same.
You can learn more about the agency here: www.klcas.org
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.